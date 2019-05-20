Real Life. Real News. Real Voices.
HuffPost Finds

21 Of The Best Beauty Deals From Dermstore's Summer Sale 2019

Get up to 20% off summer skin care essentials.

If you’re planning to skimp on the makeup and play up that natural summer glow this season, you’ll probably be excited about Dermstore’s summer sale.

Now through Tuesday, May 28, get up to 20% off skin, hair and makeup brands when you use code SUMMER at checkout. That means you’ll get to save on never-on-sale brands like Sunday Riley and Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare.

There are also a bunch of products to get you beach-ready as part of the sale, like Sol de Janeiro’s Brazilian Bum Bum Cream, a hydrating body lotion that will give you buttery soft skin. It’s originally $45, and you can get it on sale for $36. Another find we’re eyeing? The Insta-famous Fur Oil, a natural body oil that softens hair and prevents ingrown hairs. The $46 bottle is on sale for $36.80 — just in time for swimsuit season.

Of course, you can’t forget the sunscreen if you’re stocking up on summer skin care. We all know SPF is the secret to healthy and happy skin, which is why I’ll be stocking up on my all-time favorite SPF product, Supergoop’s Unseen Sunscreen. It normally retails for $32 but is just $25.60 during the sale. Put to the test, we believe that Supergoop’s sunscreen outshines Glossier’s as a beauty bag essential.

We’ve rounded up 21 products worth buying during Dermstore’s summer sale. And, if you want more of our editor-sourced products and reviews, sign up for HuffPost’s sales and deals newsletter.

Take a look below:

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.

1
Supergoop! Unseen Sunscreen SPF 40
Dermstore
Originally $32, get it for 20% off at Dermstore.
2
Sunday Riley C.E.O. Vitamin C Brightening Serum
Dermstore
Originally $85, get it for 20% off at Dermstore.
3
Sol de Janeiro Brazilian Bum Bum Cream
Dermstore
Originally $45, get it for 20% off at Dermstore.
4
COSRX Advanced Snail 96 Mucin Power Essence
Dermstore
Originally $21, get it for 20% off at Dermstore.
5
FUR Fur Oil
Dermstore
Originally $46, get it for 20% off at Dermstore.
6
RMS Beauty Living Luminizer
Dermstore
Originally $38, get it for 20% off at Dermstore.
7
Slip pure silk pillowcase
Dermstore
Originally $85, get it for 20% off at Dermstore.
8
GlamGlow THIRSTYMUD Hydrating Treatment
Dermstore
Originally $79, get it for 20% off at Dermstore.
9
SmartFX The Original SmartLash Eyelash Enhancer
Dermstore
Originally $30, get it for 20% off at Dermstore.
10
R+Co TELEVISION Perfect Hair Shampoo
Dermstore
Originally $32, get it for 20% off at Dermstore.
11
Supergoop!® Invincible Setting Powder SPF 45 - Translucent
Dermstore
Originally $30, get it for 20% off at Dermstore.
12
skyn ICELAND Hydro Cool Firming Eye Gels
Dermstore
Originally $30, get it for 20% off at Dermstore.
13
Weleda Skin Food Original Ultra-Rich Cream
Dermstore
Originally $19, get it for 20% off at Dermstore.
14
Josie Maran 100% Pure Argan Oil Light
Dermstore
Originally $49, get it for 20% off at Dermstore.
15
Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare Alpha Beta Extra Strength Daily Peel
Dermstore
Originally $150, get it for 20% off at Dermstore.
16
Peter Thomas Roth Irish Moor Mud
Dermstore
Originally $58, get it for 20% off from Dermstore.
17
Glytone Mild Gel Cleanser
Dermstore
Originally $33, get it for 20% off at Dermstore.
18
Sunday Riley Luna Sleeping Night Oil
Dermstore
Originally $105, get it for 20% off at Dermstore.
19
100% Pure Coffee Bean Caffeine Eye Cream
Dermstore
Originally $29, get it for 20% off at Dermstore.
20
Tarte Cosmetics Amazonian Clay 12-Hour Full Coverage Foundation SPF 15
Dermstore
Originally $39, get it for 20% off at Dermstore.
21
Dermalogica Daily Microfoliant
Dermstore
Originally $59, get it for 20% off at Dermstore.
