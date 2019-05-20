Dermstore

If you’re planning to skimp on the makeup and play up that natural summer glow this season, you’ll probably be excited about Dermstore’s summer sale.

There are also a bunch of products to get you beach-ready as part of the sale, like Sol de Janeiro’s Brazilian Bum Bum Cream, a hydrating body lotion that will give you buttery soft skin. It’s originally $45, and you can get it on sale for $36. Another find we’re eyeing? The Insta-famous Fur Oil, a natural body oil that softens hair and prevents ingrown hairs. The $46 bottle is on sale for $36.80 — just in time for swimsuit season.

Of course, you can’t forget the sunscreen if you’re stocking up on summer skin care. We all know SPF is the secret to healthy and happy skin, which is why I’ll be stocking up on my all-time favorite SPF product, Supergoop’s Unseen Sunscreen. It normally retails for $32 but is just $25.60 during the sale. Put to the test, we believe that Supergoop’s sunscreen outshines Glossier’s as a beauty bag essential.

