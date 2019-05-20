If you’re planning to skimp on the makeup and play up that natural summer glow this season, you’ll probably be excited about Dermstore’s summer sale.
Now through Tuesday, May 28, get up to 20% off skin, hair and makeup brands when you use code SUMMER at checkout. That means you’ll get to save on never-on-sale brands like Sunday Riley and Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare.
There are also a bunch of products to get you beach-ready as part of the sale, like Sol de Janeiro’s Brazilian Bum Bum Cream, a hydrating body lotion that will give you buttery soft skin. It’s originally $45, and you can get it on sale for $36. Another find we’re eyeing? The Insta-famous Fur Oil, a natural body oil that softens hair and prevents ingrown hairs. The $46 bottle is on sale for $36.80 — just in time for swimsuit season.
Of course, you can’t forget the sunscreen if you’re stocking up on summer skin care. We all know SPF is the secret to healthy and happy skin, which is why I’ll be stocking up on my all-time favorite SPF product, Supergoop’s Unseen Sunscreen. It normally retails for $32 but is just $25.60 during the sale. Put to the test, we believe that Supergoop’s sunscreen outshines Glossier’s as a beauty bag essential.
We've rounded up 21 products worth buying during Dermstore's summer sale.
Take a look below:
