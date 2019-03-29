There's A Lot Of Denim For 30 Percent Off At Rag & Bone Right Now

Huffpost

There’s nothing better than scoring a sale, but what about a sale on sale with some serious ROI potential?

Rag & Bone is having its “Private Sale” with 25 percent off select full-priced items and an extra 30 percent off sale items when you use code SPRING at checkout.

This is a pretty good sale considering Rag & Bone runs on the pricer side, with most jeans falling in the $200 to $250 range. We found deep discounts on denim that’s already on sale. You can find jeans, denim jackets and more for under $200 right now.

If you’re hesitant to browse, take comfort in the fact that this purchase is worth the splurge. The consignment and secondhand experts at ThredUP recently ranked Rag & Bone as one of the top 10 brands with the best resale value in their 2019 Resale Report, which means the items offer a good return on investment and lend themselves to being resold at a later time. Rag & Bone apparel and accessories are being resold for anywhere between $10 to $600 on ThredUP right now. Now that’s a deal that pays for itself.

We’ve rounded up a few of our favorite pieces that are currently on sale for an extra 30 percent off at Rag & Bone below: