The Best Deals On Jeans And Denim For Presidents Day 2019

We found six places to get jeans on sale this weekend.

Presidents Day is the perfect time to score savings on big-ticket home items, whether you’re looking for a new mattress, want to redecorate your living room on a budget or just would just love a deal on appliances. But what if you’re more interested in refreshing your wardrobe than your home?

There are plenty of markdowns on clothes, shoes and accessories this weekend, including Nordstrom’s Winter Sale. There are some especially good deals on denim ― you’ll find budget-friendly boyfriend jeans and figure-flattering skinnies at a fraction of the normal cost.

Below, we’ve rounded up six Presidents Day deals on denim and jeans you won’t want to miss.

1
Levi's
Save 30 percent sitewide when you use code WHYWAIT at Levi's.
2
Urban Outfitters
Get 30 percent off BDG Jeansfrom Urban Outfitters.
3
American Eagle
Get 20 percent to 60 percent off everything at American Eagle.
4
Gap
Get up to 50 percent off sitewide at Gap, plus an extra 20 percent off when you use code STAYWARM.
5
Old Navy
Save up to 50 percent sitewide from Feb. 11 to Feb. 18 at Old Navy.
6
J.Crew
Get an extra 30 percent off sale styles from J.Crew.
