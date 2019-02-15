Presidents Day is the perfect time to score savings on big-ticket home items, whether you’re looking for a new mattress, want to redecorate your living room on a budget or just would just love a deal on appliances. But what if you’re more interested in refreshing your wardrobe than your home?
There are plenty of markdowns on clothes, shoes and accessories this weekend, including Nordstrom’s Winter Sale. There are some especially good deals on denim ― you’ll find budget-friendly boyfriend jeans and figure-flattering skinnies at a fraction of the normal cost.
Below, we’ve rounded up six Presidents Day deals on denim and jeans you won’t want to miss.
HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.