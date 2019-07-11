ENTERTAINMENT

Denise Nickerson Of 'Willy Wonka' Fame Dead At 62

The former child actress was immortalized in the 1971 film as the girl Violet, who turned into a blueberry.

Former child actress Denise Nickerson died Wednesday after she was taken off life support following a seizure, according to reports. She was 62.

She famously played Violet Beauregarde, the Golden Ticket recipient who chewed on forbidden gum and turned into a blueberry in the 1971 film “Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory.”

Nickerson, who was born in New York City, worked on the vampire soap opera “Dark Shadows” from 1968 to 1970, and she also appeared in “The Electric Company,” “Search for Tomorrow” and the film “Zero to Sixty.” She left acting in 1978 to become a nurse.

Nickerson had a severe stroke in 2018. She is survived by a son.

Tributes, including one from “Willy Wonka” castmate Julie Dawn Cole, who played Veruca Salt, poured in:

RELATED COVERAGE

General Assignment Reporter, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Obituaries Willy Wonka Denise Nickerson
CONVERSATIONS