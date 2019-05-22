Denise Richards on Tuesday recalled a Thanksgiving feast that included an extra helping of Charlie Sheen drama.

In a segment on “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” the actress said ex-husband Sheen has aged her “terribly.”

She told an anecdote about the unusual Turkey Day with the former “Two and a Half Men” star.

“Charlie came over for Thanksgiving for dinner a few years ago, and he had a hooker in the car in the driveway,” she told the camera, per Too Fab. “He was afraid to tell me. ‘Uh, you know, well, she’s in the driveway. Is it OK if she’s in the driveway?’ I said, ‘Ugh. I’ll set a fucking plate.’”

Sheen has a history with sex workers, but maybe he won’t find out that Richards brought up this particular recollection. Well, maybe not immediately. He reportedly said he doesn’t watch “Real Housewives.”

The recently remarried Richards, 48, and Sheen, 53, split in 2005 and co-parent their two teen daughters. Richards also has an adopted daughter. Sheen has twin sons with ex-wife Brooke Mueller and an adult daughter with a former high school girlfriend.