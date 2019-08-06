Denise Richards Thanks Eagle-Eyed 'RHOBH' Viewers For Spotting Thyroid Problem

A grateful Denise Richards is thanking fans of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” for spotting her enlarged thyroid on a recent reunion show.
The actor-turned-reality star decided to eliminate gluten from her diet, and her health improved, she told viewers on Instagram Monday:
The most common cause of an enlarged thyroid is a lack of iodine in the body, and according to the Mayo Clinic, treatment may involve medication or surgery. The condition is usually painless, however, it may cause coughing and difficulty breathing.
This was Richards’ first season on the “Real Housewives” franchise. She married actor Aaron Phypers, whom she called the “love of my life,” on the show. She has two teenage daughters, Sami and Lola, with ex-husband Charlie Sheen, and a younger adopted daughter, Eloise. Phypers was previously married to “Desperate Housewives” star Nicollette Sheridan.
Earlier this year, “Inside Edition” anchor Deborah Norville underwent surgery for a cancerous thyroid nodule after it was spotted by a viewer.