Denise Richards Thanks Eagle-Eyed 'RHOBH' Viewers For Spotting Thyroid Problem

1 / 5 You’re tired all the time

“<a href="http://www.theactivetimes.com/fitness/your-first-time/10-reasons-why-you-are-tired-all-time" target="_hplink">Fatigue</a> is a very important sign of low thyroid,” Dr. Hall says. Since hyperthyroidism increases your metabolism, many individuals initially have a lot of energy, <a href="http://www.thyroidawareness.com/" target="_hplink">according</a> to the American Association of Clinical Endocrinologists. However, as the hyperthyroidism continues, the body tends to break down, so <a href="http://www.theactivetimes.com/content/13-workouts-when-you-re-too-tired-workout" target="_hplink">being tired </a>is very common. If you are constantly tired after <a href="http://www.theactivetimes.com/fitness/your-first-time/popular-sleeping-myths-you-should-never-believe" target="_hplink">sleeping enough hours</a> and not doing a strenuous activity, check your thyroid gland. <em>Photo Credit: Shutterstock</a></em> <a href="http://www.theactivetimes.com/content/top-17-signs-there-s-something-wrong-your-thyroid?slide=4?slide=4?slide=4?slide=4?slide=4?utm_source=huffington%2Bpost&utm_medium=partner&utm_campaign=health" target="_hplink"><strong>Click Here to See Signs There’s Something Wrong With Your Thyroid</strong></a>