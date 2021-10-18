Dennis Prager Catches COVID And Claims He Did It On Purpose

Conservative pundit Dennis Prager announced Monday that he had COVID-19, and told his audience that he contracted it on purpose.

“It is infinitely preferable to have natural immunity than vaccine immunity and that is what I hoped for the entire time. Hence, I so engaged with strangers, constantly hugging them, taking photos with them, knowing that I was making myself very susceptible to getting COVID,” Prager said, according to MediaMatters.org.

Prager admitted that his health care plan might sound “bizarre,” but he did it in the hope that he “would achieve natural immunity and be taken care of by therapeutics.”

He claimed that is “exactly what has happened” and said “it should have happened to the great majority of Americans.”

Prager ― who has spoken out against the vaccine ― said the condition didn’t warrant hospitalization. Instead, he’s been treating the virus with monoclonal antibodies, zinc, azithromycin, as well as medications like hydroxychloroquine and ivermectin, which haven’t been proven to be effective against COVID-19.

Still, he insisted: “I have done what a person should do if one is not going to get vaccinated.”

You can see Prager talk about the virus below.

Dennis Prager announces he has COVID-19 while ranting against vaccines and declaring that he was trying to get infected

https://t.co/z12VuK3Wrw pic.twitter.com/0OP0Ge2aYi — Jason Campbell (@JasonSCampbell) October 18, 2021

Prager’s announcement attracted lots of Twitter snark.

