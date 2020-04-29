CORONAVIRUS

Conservative Pundit's Hot Take On Coronavirus Lockdown Gets The Slapdown It Deserves

Dennis Prager described the safety measure as "the greatest mistake in the history of humanity" and sparked ridicule and scorn in equal measure.

Conservative pundit Dennis Prager’s outlandish statement against the coronavirus lockdown came back to bite him as it drew considerable mockery and scorn on social media from both sides of the aisle.

“The lockdown is the greatest mistake in the history of humanity,” the controversial commentator was quoted as declaring in a tweet shared by the PragerU website (that he founded) on Tuesday:

Critics pounced on the claim by suggesting other historical events (some serious and others for comic effect) that could be more worthy of the title.

Lockdowns and social distancing measures have been credited with slowing the spread of the virus in other countries that has killed almost 60,000 people in the U.S. alone. 

Prager, meanwhile, responded to some of the criticism with the same tweet.

“For those who confuse ‘mistake’ with ‘evil,’ Dennis said over and over that the worldwide lockdown is not an evil,” he wrote, citing an episode of his radio show. “It is a mistake. They are not synonyms.”

