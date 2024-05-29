Dennis Quaid Endorses Donald Trump For President: 'He's My A**hole'

LOADING ERROR LOADING

The “Parent Trap” star argued Tuesday on “Piers Morgan Uncensored” that Trump’s ongoing hush money trial in New York is irrelevant to his electoral chances — and said he believes the former president “is working for the American people.”

“I think I’m gonna vote for him in the next election,” Quaid told Morgan. “Yes, I am.”

“It just makes sense,” he continued. “I was ready not to vote for Trump until what I saw is, more than politics, I see a weaponization of our justice system and a challenge to our Constitution that, us as Americans, I don’t think we’re going to have [in the future].”

When the host argued the looming verdict “doesn’t matter” in Trump’s current criminal trial, which concerns the alleged payments made to cover up an alleged extramarital affair, Quaid agreed.

“It doesn’t,” the 70-year-old actor told Morgan. “You know, Trump is the most investigated person probably in the history of the world and they haven’t been able to really get him on anything. In fact, what is the crime? I still can’t figure it out.”

“People might call him an asshole, but he’s my asshole,” he said elsewhere in the interview.

The landmark criminal case is one of four ongoing prosecutions against Trump, who faces 34 felony counts of falsifying business records. He faces up to four years in prison if found guilty.

The jury is set to begin deliberations this week.

Actor Dennis Quaid said that he believes Donald Trump is a "true and sincere" man. Left: Vianney Le Caer/Invision/Associated Press; Right: Spencer Platt/Pool Photo/Associated Press

Quaid told Morgan that he genuinely believes Trump to be a “true and sincere” man before arguing that President Joe Biden, who will face off against Trump in a series of debates this summer, is too incompetent for another term — and only “says things to get votes.”

“In the last campaign and in ’16 and in ’20, I found myself going, ‘Please don’t do that, please don’t say that,’” Quaid said Tuesday. “You know, these things would come out of his mouth. But as president, the only thing I liked about Trump was everything he did.”