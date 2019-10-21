Dennis Quaid Is Engaged To Girlfriend Laura Savoie

Dennis Quaid is tying the knot for the fourth time.

The “Parent Trap” star, 65, confirmed that he is engaged to girlfriend Laura Savoie, 26, after several months of dating.

Quaid popped the question over the weekend in Hawaii, where he’s currently promoting his upcoming World War II flick “Midway,” which was filmed in Honolulu last year.

“It happened on the very northernmost point of Oahu, at Turtle Bay,” the actor told Extra about the sunset proposal. “It was kind of spontaneous. It was very much a surprise.”

Marco Garcia via Getty Images Dennis Quaid and fiancee Laura Savoie arrive at a screening of "Midway" in Honolulu.

The actor admitted that he’d planned the big moment for the past month and a half, but it went off a bit rockier than expected.

“I had the ring in my pocket … I wanted it to be private,” he explained. “She was actually taking a selfie of us, and I put the ring in front and said, ‘Will you marry me?’ — and then she fell down.”

Quaid proposed with a vintage engagement ring designed by Giorgio Bulgari, according to Us Weekly.

Multiple outlets confirmed that Quaid was dating the University of Texas accounting Ph.D. student in June after they were spotted out together. In late August, they were photographed vacationing together in Lake Como, Italy. The two were seen paddleboarding in Honolulu’s Waikiki last week before Quaid revealed the news of their engagement.

Quaid had previously dated longtime girlfriend and model Santa Auzina after his 16-year marriage with ex-wife Kimberly Buffington ended in 2018. The actor shares 10-year-old twins Thomas Grace and Zoe Grace with Buffington.

Before that, Quaid was married for 10 years to actress Meg Ryan, with whom he shares 27-year-old son Jack. His first marriage, to actress P.J. Soles, lasted from 1978 to 1983.

Savoie reportedly dated actor Jeremy Piven while she attended college at Pepperdine University.