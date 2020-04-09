Dennis Quaid Says Trump Is ‘Doing A Good Job’ Against The Coronavirus

According to recent polls, the majority of Americans don’t trust President Donald Trump’s handling of the coronavirus outbreak. Apparently, actor Dennis Quaid is not among them.

Given that Quaid has been an advocate for patient safety, The Daily Beast’s Marlow Stern recently asked him for his thoughts on how the Trump administration is dealing with the pandemic. The actor said the president is “doing a good job.”

“Well, to tell you the truth, I think the president is handling it in a good way. We see him on television every day. He’s involved,” Quaid, 66, said. The actor was also quick to describe himself as an independent and noted that he’s voted for both Republicans and Democrats throughout his life.

Stern clearly disagreed with the actor’s thoughts on Trump, and the two had a lengthy back-and-forth about what the administration is doing to flatten the coronavirus curve.

Rich Polk via Getty Images Dennis Quaid also said that New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is doing a "great job" amid the pandemic.

In response to a question about the lack of medical supplies facing many states, Quaid said, “I think Trump, no matter what anybody thinks of him, is doing a good job at trying to get these states — and all of the American people — what they need, and also trying to hold our economy together and be prepared for when this is all over. I don’t want to get into petty arguments about it.”

To cap off their debate, Quaid added, “You know, the world has never experienced this, and I don’t think it’s a time to be political. I think it’s just time to get behind our government and have everybody do what they can. If you want to point blame after, that’s another story, but right now I think we all just really need to come together on this.”

During the interview, the actor also praised New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D), saying he’s doing a “great job” for the people of his state. Quaid added that his heart “goes out to everyone.”

Twitter users, of course, had a lot of thoughts. Following the interview, Quaid began trending online, drawing both strong support and heavy criticism for his opinion on Trump.

*sees why Dennis Quaid is trending* pic.twitter.com/9NIq5VnB4M — BT (@BTPowered) April 8, 2020

Dennis Quaid publicly reveals he’s an idiot. https://t.co/AI8IX79VoV — Maureen McGettigan (@IGettigan) April 8, 2020

[Cut to me not EVER watching another Dennis Quaid movie again. EVER.] — TrumanDem (@TrumanDem) April 8, 2020

Dennis Quaid: "I think Trump, no matter what anybody thinks of him, is doing a good job at trying to get these states and all of the American people what they need, and also trying to hold our economy together and be prepared for when this is all over."



I couldn’t agree more. — RD (@real_defender) April 8, 2020

Thank you Dennis Quaid for seeing how good Trump is doing despite the negativity and obstacles. #dennisquaid @realDonaldTrump — Duran (@specific_hazard) April 8, 2020

According to a recent AP report, the federal government wasted months not adequately preparing for the coronavirus: “A review of federal purchasing contracts by The Associated Press shows federal agencies largely waited until mid-March to begin placing bulk orders of N95 respirator masks, mechanical ventilators and other equipment needed by front-line health care workers.”

The Trump administration received its “most unambiguous warning” on the outbreak in China on Jan. 3, The Washington Post reported.

