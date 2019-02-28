Dennis Rodman’s attempts at basketball diplomacy continue.
The NBA Hall of Famer on Wednesday shared a fawning letter he wrote to President Donald Trump ahead of his summit with North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un in Hanoi, Vietnam — which was abruptly cut short after the pair failed to reach a nuclear agreement.
Rodman — who has visited Kim multiple times and has described the despot as his “friend for life” ― gushed over Trump in the missive, telling him he was “on the cusp of a big, beautiful deal” with the pariah state that would make him “the front runner for a Nobel Peace Prize without question.”
“You have my forever and forever support,” added Rodman, who called himself Trump’s “Ambassador of Goodwill to North Korea.” He vowed to follow up after the summit with both Trump and Kim.
Rodman later shared old snaps of himself with Kim as an Instagram Story.
Trump’s son, Eric Trump, appeared to appreciate Rodman’s letter.
As did other tweeters, but for mockingly different reasons: