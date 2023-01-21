1 Dead, 2 Injured After Denny's Sign Falls On Car

A 2,600-pound Denny’s Restaurant sign fell onto a car in Elizabethtown, Kentucky, during high winds on Thursday afternoon.

One person inside the vehicle was killed in the crush. Two others were injured.

Lillian Curtis, 72, was taken to the University of Louisville Hospital following the incident but later died, reported ABC News.

Her husband Lloyd Curtis remains hospitalized. Their daughter, Mary Graham, was treated for chest injuries.

“I’ve never seen anything like this,” Elizabethtown Police’ Chris Denham told WAVE3. “It’s certainly very windy out here and I’m certain that did have a factor and was involved in this.”