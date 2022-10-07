Denver Broncos Fans Go Viral For Leaving Game En Masse At Most Bizarre Moment

A shocking number of Denver Broncos fans got up and left the game Thursday before what could have been the most exciting part: overtime.

(Watch the video below.)

Even though the home team and the Indianapolis Colts were playing a field-goal-only stinker tied at 9-9, one would think the faithful would stick around to see who actually won.

Advertisement

But in the words of “Thursday Night Football” announcer Al Michaels: “They’ve had enough.” The clip of the exodus went viral.

The disgust stemmed in part from the Broncos’ weak attack. Denver’s offense sits second to last in NFL scoring with an average of 15 points per game. Only the Colts are behind at 13.8 points per game.

The Broncos’ new acquisition, quarterback Russell Wilson, has been so-so. He threw an interception in the end zone late in regulation that opened the door for the Colts to come back and kick a game-tying field goal to force overtime.

Advertisement

The fans who departed missed more frustration in the extra period. Wilson failed to spot the wide-open K.J. Hamler in the end zone on a fourth-down pass play and instead threw an incomplete intended for Courtland Sutton. That sealed a 12-9 defeat and sank the Broncos’ record to 2-3.