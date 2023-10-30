LOADING ERROR LOADING

The Denver Broncos’ sound team piled on the Kansas City Chiefs and star tight end Travis Kelce on Sunday.

Broncos celebrate win vs Chiefs with Taylor Swift music 👀 pic.twitter.com/3TFdN8InJC — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) October 29, 2023

It was all arranged beforehand for a home team victory, USA Today’s For the Win reported. That perhaps says something about the Broncos’ confidence despite a sub-par season and having lost to the Chiefs 16 straight times.

Several observers at Empower Field at Mile High captured the dig on video ― a perfect bookend to Kelce dancing to “Shake It Off” at Game 1 of the World Series on Friday.

This time, he wasn’t busting any moves. The tight end had 6 catches for just 58 yards after averaging 108 yards in the four games Swift attended ― all Chiefs victories.

