Denver Broncos Brutally Troll Travis Kelce After Beating Kansas City Chiefs

Kelce and his squad lost without Taylor Swift in attendance, and the Denver hosts reminded them in postgame mockery.
Ron Dicker
General Assignment Reporter, HuffPost

The Denver Broncos’ sound team piled on the Kansas City Chiefs and star tight end Travis Kelce on Sunday.

Following the Broncos’ 24-9 upset victory in Denver without Kelce love interest Taylor Swift in attendance, the loudspeaker blared the pop star’s “Shake It Off” as cheerleaders danced to a choreographed routine.

It was all arranged beforehand for a home team victory, USA Today’s For the Win reported. That perhaps says something about the Broncos’ confidence despite a sub-par season and having lost to the Chiefs 16 straight times.

Several observers at Empower Field at Mile High captured the dig on video ― a perfect bookend to Kelce dancing to “Shake It Off” at Game 1 of the World Series on Friday.

This time, he wasn’t busting any moves. The tight end had 6 catches for just 58 yards after averaging 108 yards in the four games Swift attended ― all Chiefs victories.

At least he got to hear his girlfriend’s voice as he exited the field.

