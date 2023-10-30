The Denver Broncos’ sound team piled on the Kansas City Chiefs and star tight end Travis Kelce on Sunday.
Following the Broncos’ 24-9 upset victory in Denver without Kelce love interest Taylor Swift in attendance, the loudspeaker blared the pop star’s “Shake It Off” as cheerleaders danced to a choreographed routine.
It was all arranged beforehand for a home team victory, USA Today’s For the Win reported. That perhaps says something about the Broncos’ confidence despite a sub-par season and having lost to the Chiefs 16 straight times.
Several observers at Empower Field at Mile High captured the dig on video ― a perfect bookend to Kelce dancing to “Shake It Off” at Game 1 of the World Series on Friday.
This time, he wasn’t busting any moves. The tight end had 6 catches for just 58 yards after averaging 108 yards in the four games Swift attended ― all Chiefs victories.
At least he got to hear his girlfriend’s voice as he exited the field.