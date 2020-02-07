Vulnerable GOP Sen. Scorched By Local Newspaper: ‘Coloradans Deserve Better’

The Denver Post editorial board announced Thursday that “Coloradans deserve better” in a scathing column criticizing the state’s GOP Sen. Cory Gardner.

The newspaper said Gardner, who voted to acquit President Donald Trump on impeachment charges over the Ukraine scandal, “either thinks it’s OK for a president to pressure a foreign government to investigate a U.S. citizen for personal and political gain or he’s too afraid to criticize this president for doing just that.”

“We’re not sure which is worse,” it added of the lawmaker, who pundits have described as one of the most vulnerable Republicans in the Senate and who faces re-election later this year.

ASSOCIATED PRESS GOP Sen. Cory Gardner faces re-election later this year.

The board called on Gardner to “work up a little courage, search his soul and answer the question that this impeachment was really about.”

“Gardner once said he would stand up to his own party. Turns out he won’t even be critical of the actions of a member of his own party. He must believe what Trump did was fine. Why won’t he just say that?” asked the board.

“Coloradans deserve a senator who will be straightforward and honest with them,” it concluded. “Coloradans deserve a senator with a track record of bipartisanship. Coloradans deserve a senator who will call out things that are wrong and work to correct them. Coloradans deserve better than Cory Gardner.”