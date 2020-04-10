The Denver Post editorial board this week accused Donald Trump of “playing political games with lives” amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The newspaper’s board slammed the president’s politicized response to the public health crisis, saying he was “treating life-saving medical equipment as emoluments he can dole out as favors to loyalists” in a critical column.

“It’s the worst imaginable form of corruption,” the board wrote in the editorial Thursday, adding: “For the good of this nation during what should be a time of unity, he must stop.”

The board noted how Trump had “prevented Colorado Gov. Jared Polis (D) from securing 500 ventilators from a private company, instead, taking the ventilators for the federal government” and then giving 100 to the state following a request from its GOP Sen. Cory Gardner.

“We are left to believe that if Colorado didn’t have a Republican senator in office, our state would not be getting these 100 ventilators,” said the board.

Trump has repeatedly attacked Democratic governors’ requests for assistance in tackling the spread of COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus that has killed more than 16,000 people nationwide. He’s even asked White House coronavirus task force lead Vice President Mike Pence not to call them, saying they should be more appreciative.

“We find it hard to believe decisions are being made on such a morally bankrupt basis, but Trump is doing this nation no favors by giving us the impression that politics will drive his administration’s response to a virus that has already killed thousands of Americans and will kill thousands more,” the board concluded.