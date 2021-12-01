Colorado Newspaper Apologizes For The Embarrassment That Is Boebert With Stinging Op-Ed

The Denver Post editorial board did what Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) has so far refused to do and offered a sincere apology to Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.).

The newspaper has “mostly tried to ignore” conspiracy theory-endorsing Boebert’s antics since she was elected to Congress in 2020 because “they add little to the public discourse,” it wrote in a stinging editorial Monday.

But the Donald Trump acolyte’s recent Islamophobic attacks on Omar — and her subsequent non-apology to her fellow congresswoman — had “crossed a line,” it said. The board was “embarrassed a Colorado representative is engaged in widening” divisions in the country.

Omar “deserved nothing short of a full apology” but Boebert “is clearly incapable of remorse or reflection, so as her fellow Coloradans — a beautiful place of tolerance and respect, diversity and freedom — we will help her, the board wrote.