9 Shot With 3 In Critical Condition After Denver Shooting Near NBA Finals Venue: Police

Three people are in critical condition after a shooter opened fire in Denver, Colorado, early Tuesday, authorities said.

A total of nine people were shot in the 2000 Block of Market Street, in addition to a suspect who has been taken into police custody.

Advertisement

Both the suspect and the six remaining victims suffered non-threatening life injuries.

Update 1/2: Nine total gunshot victims have been identified from the shooting in the 2000 Block of Market St, plus a suspect who also sustained a gunshot wound. 3 victims are in critical condition, the other victims & the suspect are believed to have non-life-threatening injuries — Denver (Nuggets) Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) June 13, 2023

“This is a complex, ongoing investigation in its early stages. Preliminary info indicates multiple shots were fired during an altercation involving several individuals,” the Denver Police Department wrote on Twitter. “Updates will be provided as they become available.”

This comes as the Denver Nuggets won their first NBA championship after they defeated Miami Heat 94-89 Monday evening in Game 5 of the playoffs. It’s unclear if the events are connected but the shooting took place near where large crowds were celebrating the team’s win, and just under a mile from Ball Arena, the venue of the game.

Advertisement