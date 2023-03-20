What's Hot

Denzel Washington May Star In ‘Gladiator’ Sequel — And Twitter Is Beyond Excited

The upcoming film is expected to follow Ridley Scott’s 2000 blockbuster.
Denzel Washington is reportedly in the final stage of negotiations to star in the highly anticipated “Gladiator” sequel — and Twitter users can’t hold back their excitement.

Washington’s casting would mark a cinematic reunion with filmmaker Ridley Scott, who will helm the upcoming film, according to Deadline. Scott famously directed Washington in 2007’s “American Gangster.”

Though Washington’s role in the film is being kept a secret, Deadline states that “after reading the script, sources close to the project said [Washington] was excited about the bad-ass role Scott had written with him in mind.”

Once Twitter users learned of the beloved actor’s possible involvement in the film, many posted about their excitement to see the two-time Academy Award winner in Scott’s sequel.

The “Equalizer” star would join previously cast Oscar nominees Paul Mescal (“Aftersun”) and Barry Keoghan (“Eternals”) in the film.

The sequel is expected to be set years after the events of Scott’s massively successful “Gladiator,” which was released in 2000.

The original historical action flick starred Russell Crowe as Maximus Decimus Meridius, a Roman soldier forced into slavery who vows to seek vengeance against Emperor Commodus (Joaquin Phoenix). “Gladiator” was nominated for 12 Academy Awards and won five, including Best Picture and Best Actor for Crowe.

Washington — who has collaborated on multiple hit films directed by Ridley’s late brother Tony Scott, including “Man on Fire,” “Crimson Tide” and “Deja Vu” — recently starred in the 2021 Apple TV film “The Tragedy of Macbeth.”

He received an Oscar nomination for Best Actor for his role as the title character in “Macbeth,” making him the most nominated Black actor in Oscars history, with 10 nominations and two wins.

Scott is also producing the sequel with Michael Pruss via his production company, Scott Free, alongside Doug Wick and Lucy Fisher via Red Wagon Entertainment.

The “Gladiator” sequel is slated for release on Nov. 22, 2024.

Jazmin Tolliver

Trends Reporter, HuffPost

