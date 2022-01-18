Denzel Washington Is Stunned By A Blast From The Past On ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’

Back in 2017, movie star Denzel Washington surprised a grandmother on her Chicago doorstep while he was searching for a barbecue joint he used to visit as a child.

Video footage that went viral showed Washington laughing and joking with Juanita Hubbard and her family.

On Thursday, late night comedian Jimmy Kimmel stunned Washington ― who was promoting his new film, “The Tragedy of Macbeth” ― by reconnecting the actor with Hubbard, who is now 91, over video chat.

Washington appeared genuinely thrilled to see Hubbard again, throwing his arms in the air and blowing kisses her way.

Watch the charming exchange here:

And see the rest of Washington’s interview with Kimmel here: