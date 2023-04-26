Denzel Washington Squares Off Against The Italian Mafia In ‘The Equalizer 3’ Trailer

Denzel Washington is taking on the Italian mafia in the new action-packed trailer for “The Equalizer 3.”

In the three-minute teaser — which marks the beloved film franchise’s final chapter — “The Equalizer 3” follows retired intelligence officer turned vigilante Robert McCall (Washington) to Italy, where he’s built a new life.

However, when a gang of crime bosses becomes a danger to his newfound loved ones, Robert steps in to protect them using his formidable combat skills as he takes down the mafia one by one.

The Oscar winner previously played the calculated McCall, who has a knack for protecting the powerless, in 2014’s “The Equalizer” and its 2018 sequel. The crime thriller film franchise, directed by Antoine Fuqua, is loosely based on the ’80s TV show of the same name.

“The Equalizer 3” also reunites the 68-year-old actor with his former “Man on Fire” co-star Dakota Fanning, who joined the action franchise for the new installment.

After the trailer dropped, Twitter users couldn’t hold back their excitement over seeing the Hollywood pair team up on-screen again nearly 20 years later.

Did I just see Denzel Washington and Dakota Fanning reunite on Equalizer 3? The Man on Fire vs Equalizer crossover I never thought I needed.



Real cinema 🤌🏽😤 pic.twitter.com/CmgHnK8ZMG — Vincent (@Vince__92) April 25, 2023

Denzel Washington and Dakota Fanning reunited in The Equalizer 3 trailer gave me goosebumps. Man of Fire is an all time classic. — Duaine Carma Roberts (@CarmaChords) April 25, 2023

THAT EQUALIZER 3 TRAILER LOOKS SO GOOD!!!! AND !!! WE GET DAKOTA FANNING ON SCREEN WITH DENZEL WASHINGTON! — 2.0 “ Thats the only look I Got” (@TwoPoint0Filmz) April 25, 2023

The fact that Dakota Fanning is starring alongside Denzel Washington again for Equalizer 3 makes me so happy. I just watched Man on Fire yesterday and to see the trailer today for E3?! My hearrrtttt🥰🥰 — Baby B🐘 (@ele_obsessed) April 25, 2023

In “Man on Fire,” Washington played ex-CIA operative turned bodyguard John Creasy, who finds himself on a brutal mission to rescue a young girl (played by 9-year-old Fanning at the time) after she’s kidnapped.

Fanning previously gushed over reuniting with Washington in an Instagram Story in June, People reports.

“My gratitude to share the screen once again with the legend of all legends is endless. Can’t wait,” she wrote at the time, sharing the casting news.

Alongside Washington and Fanning, “The Equalizer 3” also stars Sonia Ben Ammar, Remo Girone, Andrea Dodero, Eugenio Mastrandrea and Andrea Scarduzio.