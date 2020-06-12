Deon Cole Reveals White People Protest Signs That 'Aren't Helpful At All'

“Black-ish” star Deon Cole thanked white people for their powerful signs during the ongoing protests against racial injustice ― but he had issues with a few that “missed the mark.”

In a fun bit on “Conan” Thursday, Cole revealed some of the Caucasian-made posters that “aren’t helpful at all.”

“‘Africa’ is Toto’s best song,” read one of the (hopefully) fictional placards.

“Debatable,” Cole said. “Have you heard ‘Rosanna’?”

