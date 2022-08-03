Trump's Defense Department Wiped Phones With Jan. 6 Texts, Court Filing Claims

The Department of Defense reportedly wiped the phones of top officials at the end of the Trump administration, deleting any text messages that could potentially provide insight about the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol.

American Oversight unveiled this information in court filings as part of an ongoing lawsuit against the Department of Defense and in a letter to Attorney General Merrick Garland. The government watchdog group urged Garland to “exercise your authority as our nation’s chief law enforcement officer to assume control of the criminal investigation currently underway by the Department of Homeland Security inspector general.”

Advertisement

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has been investigating the loss of text messages and other Jan. 6 communications on Secret Service agents’ phones.

The Department of Defense (DOD) did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the matter.

American Oversight claimed Tuesday it’s pursuing this legal action after a Freedom of Information Act request it filed with the Defense Department shortly after the Capitol attack reportedly resulted in the department saying it “failed to preserve text messages and other communications stored on phones from top DOD and Army officials.”

Former acting Defense Secretary Chris Miller, his chief of staff Kash Patel and former Army Secretary Ryan McCarthy are considered essential witnesses regarding the Trump administration’s response to the Capitol riot. All three were involved in the Defense Department sending National Guard troops to the Capitol grounds at the time.

The Defense Department and the Army responded to the information request saying the phones were wiped as part of protocol. “[W]hen an employee separates from DOD or Army he or she turns in the government issued phone, and the phone is wiped,” the government told American Oversight in March.

Advertisement

Sen. Dick Durbin (D-Ill.) also asked Garland in July to take control of DHS’s investigation into the missing texts.