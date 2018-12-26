'Deportation Bus' State Senator Michael Williams Turns Himself In To Jail

Georgia state Sen. Michael Williams (R), the lawmaker infamous for his disgraceful “Deportation Bus Tour” ad, turned himself into jail on Wednesday after he was indicted on charges of insurance fraud and making false statements during his gubernatorial campaign.

Williams, who was indicted on Dec. 20, is accused of lying when he reported to police that $300,000 computer servers were stolen from his campaign office before his failed primary bid back in May.

An investigation revealed that he lied about the servers ― which were being used to mine cryptocurrency ― though police didn’t say what happened to them, according to the AJC. The insurance fraud charge stems from his filing of an insurance claim after he lied about the stolen servers.

Williams’ lawyer, A.J. Richman, said Williams would be out of jail “soon” and that he’d negotiated bond for the politician.

“Senator Williams looks forward to his day in court, and I will vigorously defend him,” he told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Williams, who will likely be in office until mid-January, is perhaps best known for his “Deportation Bus Tour” ad that his campaign ran in May. He said he would be rounding up illegal immigrants in a bus adorned with signs that said, “Murderers, rapists, kidnappers, child molesters, and other criminals on board.”

“We’re not just going to track them and watch them roam around our state, we’re going to put them on this bus and send them home,” Williams said in the video ad, which was later deleted from YouTube.