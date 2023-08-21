“Depp v. Heard” is currently the most popular show on Netflix, according to the streaming service’s public ranking system.

Released on Aug. 16, the three-part documentary series examines actors Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s highly publicized defamation trial. Many critics, however, were dissatisfied, pointing to a lack of thought-provoking analysis and a seemingly pro-Depp slant.

Next in the ranking is “Painkiller,” a limited drama series based on Barry Meier’s book “Pain Killer: An Empire of Deceit and the Origin of America’s Opioid Epidemic” and Patrick Radden Keefe’s New Yorker article “The Family That Built an Empire of Pain.” Like Hulu’s “Dopesick,” it is a fictionalized take on the opioid crisis and the role of Purdue Pharma.

Netflix The docuseries "Depp v. Heard" is streaming on Netflix.

Currently, TV and film writers and actors ― including those who worked on “Painkiller” ― are on strike over pay and working conditions in the streaming era.

Thus, a number of older shows are trending on Netflix as well. HBO’s “Ballers” joined the platform on Aug. 15, and “Suits” has been in the ranking since coming to the streaming service in June.

Read on for the full top 10 list.

