Florida Man Faked Robbery So He Wouldn't Have To Work At Hardee's: Police

DUNDEE, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a Florida man didn’t want to show up for his shift at a Hardee’s restaurant, so he called 911 and reported he’d just been robbed.

WFTS-TV reports that 32-year-old Brian Anderson of Dundee told dispatchers Tuesday that two gun-carrying men took his necklace, money and his phone before jumping into a car and driving away.

Polk County sheriff’s deputies went to the scene and quickly realized that a robbery never happened.

In a Facebook post , the agency said Anderson confessed, adding that “on the bright side, Brian didn’t have to go to his 11 a.m. shift at the restaurant.”