Derek Chauvin Invokes 5th Amendment Right, Won't Testify In Murder Trial

Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin on Thursday invoked his Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination, choosing not to testify in his murder trial centered on the May 2020 death of George Floyd.

Chauvin’s attorney, Eric Nelson, announced the defense was resting its case at the start of Thursday’s proceedings and asked his client whether he had decided to testify.

“I will invoke my Fifth Amendment privilege today,” Chauvin told the court. He confirmed to Hennepin County District Judge Peter Cahill, who is presiding over the high-profile trial, that he made the decision alone.

Chauvin has been charged with second- and third-degree murder as well as second-degree manslaughter in Floyd’s death.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.