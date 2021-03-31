New Body Camera Video Shows What Derek Chauvin Did After Ambulance Arrived

Prosecutors in the trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin presented a video in court Wednesday from a body camera he wore the night George Floyd died. The video, never before seen by the public, showed Chauvin’s actions after Floyd was loaded into an ambulance.

In the first clip, presented as evidence in the third day of witness testimony, Chauvin can be seen returning to his squad car after the ambulance leaves the scene on May 25, 2020.

“That man is going to haunt you for the rest of your life,” Donald Williams, who testified earlier this week as a witness to Floyd’s arrest, can be heard telling Chauvin in the video.

As Chauvin approaches his squad car, Charles McMillian, a 61-year-old man who testified Wednesday, can be heard expressing concern over Chauvin’s decision to kneel on Floyd’s neck.

“That’s one person’s opinion,” Chauvin responded. “We gotta control this guy. He’s a sizable guy. Looks like he was probably on something.”

At one point, McMillian can be heard telling Chauvin to “have a good night” and “go home safe to your family.”

Chauvin has been charged with second- and third-degree murder in Floyd’s death. He has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Additional footage presented by prosecutors Wednesday showed Chauvin’s body camera falling underneath a squad car as he was trying to restrain Floyd.

Video from body cameras worn by three other officers ― Alexander Kueng, Thomas Lane and Tou Thao ― was also presented as evidence during Wednesday’s proceedings.

At one point, Lane can be seen pointing a handgun at Floyd through the open driver’s side window of Floyd’s car.

“Jesus Christ, keep your fucking hands on the wheel,” Lane can be heard telling Floyd.

“I’m sorry. I’m so sorry,” Floyd says before he begins to cry. “Please don’t shoot me. ... I just lost my mom, man.”

Earlier Wednesday, McMillian burst into tears as the prosecution played video of Floyd repeatedly stating he can’t breathe as the officers arrest him and calling out for his “mama.”

“I don’t have a mama either ― I understand him,” McMillian said through sobs, before Judge Peter Cahill called for a short break so he could compose himself.