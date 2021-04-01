SCHLEICHER: Do you have an opinion as to when the restraint of Mr. Floyd should have ended in this encounter?

PLEOGER: Yes.

SCHLEICHER: What is it?

PLEOGER: When Mr. Floyd was no longer offering up any resistance to the officers, they could have ended their restraint.

SCHLEICHER: And that was after he was handcuffed and on the ground and no longer resisting?

PLEOGER: Correct.