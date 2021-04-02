Derek Chauvin Trial Live: Prosecutors Seek Justice For George Floyd's Death

All eyes are on Minneapolis as the trial of Derek Chauvin, the former police officer charged with murdering George Floyd, unfolds in the courtroom on the 18th floor of the Hennepin County Government Center.

Bystander video viewed millions of times across the world showed Chauvin, who is white, pressing his knee into Floyd’s neck as Floyd, who is Black, repeatedly stated that he couldn’t breathe. Floyd’s death sparked months of nationwide protests against police brutality and a worldwide reckoning on racial injustice.

Chauvin has been charged with second- and third-degree murder as well as second-degree manslaughter. He has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Witness testimony in the high-profile trial began March 29 after jury selection wrapped up the week before. Hennepin County District Judge Peter Cahill, who is presiding over the trial, said he expects the evidentiary portion of the trial to take two to four weeks.

If convicted of second-degree murder, Chauvin would face up to 40 years in prison. However, he is more likely to receive a sentence of 11 to 15 years behind bars because he hasn’t previously been convicted of a crime.

