Paramedic: 'No Reason' Police Couldn't Have Started Chest Compressions On George Floyd

Nelson: Went to the second location so that your partner could get back in the back with you to take over for the officer, right?

Smith: Not to take over ― we needed everybody we could at that time.

Nelson: Why didn’t you just have the officer help you continue so you could go straight to the hospital?

Smith: That’s not what we do.

Nelson: Is it because he’s not an EMT?

Smith: Any layperson can do chest compressions. There’s no reason Minneapolis couldn’t have started chest compressions.

Nelson: That’s not my question.