Minneapolis Police Lt. Richard Zimmerman testified Friday in the trial of Derek Chauvin, the former police officer charged with murdering George Floyd, that Chauvin’s use of force in that situation was “totally unnecessary.”

“Pulling him down to the ground facedown and putting the knee on the neck for that amount of time is just uncalled for,” Zimmerman said.

Chauvin is charged with second- and third-degree murder as well as second-degree manslaughter in Floyd’s death. He has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Zimmerman, who helped secure the scene where Floyd was arrested that night in May 2020, took the stand on day five of witness testimony in the high-profile trial.

Prosecutor Matthew Frank asked Zimmerman whether in his more than 30 years with the Minneapolis Police Department he had ever been trained to kneel on a person’s neck while that person is handcuffed and in the “prone position.” Zimmerman said no and that doing so would “absolutely” be considered a use of “deadly force.”

“If your knee is on a person’s neck, that can kill him,” Zimmerman said.

