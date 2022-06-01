Derek Jeter Finally Joins Twitter And His First Tweet Is A Hit

New York Yankees legend Derek Jeter joined Twitter on Tuesday ― and he connected immediately with a funny first tweet.

The Hall of Famer began by sharing a 2014 tweet from someone who wrote “Derek Jeter has no excuse not to have a Twitter account by now.”

Advertisement

Check out the Captain’s response:

Looks like I’ve officially run out of excuses. https://t.co/DQwmgjU9jW — Derek Jeter (@derekjeter) May 31, 2022

“Looks like I’ve officially run out of excuses,” he cracked.

So, let it be recorded that Jeter officially posted at 9:32 a.m. and got his first hit right out of the box. But he was still well short of the 3,465 hits he collected in his playing career.

Something tells us the 47-year-old former Miami Marlins CEO was coached for his Twitter premiere.

On his first day, he promoted an upcoming ESPN documentary about him ...

Less than two months away from #TheCaptain premiere. Thanks to all the hard work of everyone involved. Really excited for you all to see this. https://t.co/ar6NMJdWkR — Derek Jeter (@derekjeter) June 1, 2022

Read fan tweets about him in a fun video ...

Advertisement

... And came through with a clutch signoff.

Made it through my first day on Twitter. pic.twitter.com/bAidsTDzXs — Derek Jeter (@derekjeter) June 1, 2022