Derek Jeter And Wife Hannah Add Their First Son To The Family Roster

The MLB great called himself a "sleep-deprived father of four" online.
Derek Jeter and wife Hannah Davis Jeter have added another tot to their team.

The baseball great announced son Kaius Green Jeter’s birth on Monday via Instagram.

“Welcome to the world lil man!!!” the former New York Yankee wrote alongside a simple graphic sharing his baby boy’s name and birthday, May 5.

Jeter also changed his Instagram bio to read, “Sleep-deprived father of four.”

The athlete and his model wife are already parents to daughters River Rose, 17 months; Story Grey, 4; and Bella Raine, 5.

With four kids in the house, the Jeters are sure to be busier than ever.

Earlier this year, the Fox baseball analyst talked about his family’s already-hectic schedule with Jimmy Fallon on “The Tonight Show.”

“Pray for me,” he said with a laugh. “It’s controlled chaos. ... It’s school pickups, drop-offs. They do my nails, my toenails, makeup, lipstick. It’s the greatest thing I’ve ever experienced, though. My girls, they are the absolute best.”

Former New York Yankee Derek Jeter and his wife, Hannah Jeter, participate in a ceremony retiring his number at Yankee Stadium on May 14, 2017, in New York.
Jeter joked about his daughters’ impending teen years, adding, “My girls are the absolute best, but don’t clap yet because I heard around 13 years of age is when they don’t like you as much. I’m preparing for that.”

Derek and Hannah began dating in 2012 and tied the knot in July 2016 in Napa Valley, California.

The MLB star raved about his wife to People in 2018, telling the magazine how she “deserves a lot of credit” for keeping the family on track.

“She has been an unbelievable mother, she has a great deal of patience — not only with my daughter, but with me,” Jeter said.

