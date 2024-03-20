MAGA House Candidate In Ohio Makes Embarrassing Concession Blunder

A Trump loyalist running for Congress in Ohio’s Republican primary on Tuesday accidentally conceded defeat four hours before the polls closed. (Watch the video below.)
Derek Myers issued an email with a statement and video at 3:19 p.m., well in advance of the state’s 7:30 p.m. closing time, the Columbus Dispatch reported.
“Tonight did not go as we had hoped, but as we know, this race is decided in the primary. so I want to give my congratulations to the congressman-elect,” he said in the video. “I’m looking forward to uniting behind him and working with him to get President Trump re-elected into the White House in November and evicting Joe Biden.”
Myers sent a statement 10 minutes later urging recipients to “DISREGARD CONCESSION EMAIL,” the Daily Beast reported.
The House of Representatives candidate explained that he had both a victory and defeat statement prepared on such an “impotent night” and one of them was sent in error, the Columbus Dispatch noted.
His premature concession didn’t turn out to be wrong, though. Nor did his “impotent” typo in terms of his results.
Myers was last among 11 candidates in Ohio’s 2nd district with just 1.5% of the votes after more than 97% of the ballots were counted. David Taylor was projected as the winner.
Myers later posted a statement with the same video on X after the polls had closed.