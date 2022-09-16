“Makes my skin feel amazing! It just really works! Gently exfoliates without irritating my sensitive skin. It’s pricey, but my skin responds so well I justify my personal treat.” — RCW

“Excellent exfoliant for sensitive skin. I mix this product with my regular gel cleanser and apply morning and evening. This is a gentle, yet effective exfoliant for my sensitive skin. I will never buy another!” — Anjanettemc

“My skin loves this product. I was looking for a product that was clean, not all chemicals and something good for daily use for sensitive skin. This is it. My skin feels so clean and super soft after using it.” — Jackie

“Sweet find. I love using this exfoliant! It’s a thin white fine rice powder. A little goes a long way, you just pour it in your hand, add water and it becomes a paste depending on how much water you add or how much powder you use. What I really like about it is there is no scent and it is not too harsh that I can actually use it every other day on my skin. After use it doesn’t leave my skin feeling dry or tight at all. I’ve switched over to chemical exfoliants now but I still use this one once in a while.” — Alsyaa V.