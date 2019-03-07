Courtesy Dr. Anna Guanche Dr. Anna Guanche shares her five must-have skin care products.

If there’s one group of people we tend to trust the most when it comes to skin care, it’s dermatologists. Not only do they examine and treat skin conditions for a living, they almost always seem to have perfect-looking skin.

We know dermatologists are skin professionals who have access to way more products than the average human ever will, but still, we can’t help but wonder exactly what they use to help keep their skin clear, smooth and glowing.

On our quest to finding the best derm-approved products, we spoke to board-certified dermatologist and celebrity beauty expert Dr. Anna Guanche. Based in Calabasas, California ― aka Kardashian land ― she counts celebrities like Olivia Culpo, Brandi Glanville and Rebecca Romijn as clients.

We asked her to share the five skin care products she absolutely can’t live without. Check them out below:

1. EltaMD Skincare UV Clear Broad-Spectrum SPF 46

Dermstore

We all know how important sunscreen is. Guanche told HuffPost via email she uses this EltaMD sunscreen every day on her face, neck, chest and hands.

“I love the tinted kind because it doesn’t look white on my skin,” she said. “I wear makeup daily and the formula is light and non-greasy, allowing me to layer.”

2. RestorSea Pro Intensive Treatment 10X

restorsea

“This light formulation is an anti-aging serum that reduces pigmentation and visibly smoothes the skin,” Guanche noted. She said she’s especially fond of the active ingredient, Aquabeautine XL, which is “an exfoliant that brightens the skin without irritation, redness or visible peeling.”

“I apply it twice daily to face, neck, chest and hands,” Guanche added.

3. Alastin Skincare Restorative Neck Complex

Alastin Skincare

Guanche said Alastin Skincare’s Restorative Neck Complex “is wonderful for the neck and décolletage.”

“I apply it daily,” she added, noting, “It not only improves the appearance of the skin in these areas but it helps to prevent further skin aging. The neck and décolletage need to be cared for along with the face.”

4. Colorescience Total Eye Restore Regimen

Colorescience

“This product is great for rejuvenating and protecting the skin around the eyes, both upper and lower,” Guanche said, adding that the nighttime eye concentrate in particular features “an amazing roller ball” that makes application easy.

The daytime product, meanwhile, helps protect the skin from the UV rays and “at the same time brightens the area.”

“The technology blends with almost every skin type!” she added.

5. Retin-A (Or Retinol)

Alastin Skincare

Guanche said that Retin-A (aka tretinoin), a topical retinoid that requires a prescription, “is the most powerful anti-aging ingredient, with known science behind it.”

She’s been using it every night for over 23 years, she said, adding, “You will be hard-pressed to find a single dermatologist who doesn’t use it!!!”