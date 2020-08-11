HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.

HuffPost Hold on to your makeup brushes: here are the best beauty buys to get during Dermstore’s Anniversary Sale.

You might want to put down the powder, beauty lovers. We’ve got news on a beauty sale that you probably don’t want to miss out on.

Dermstore, known for its selection of skin care and makeup products, just launched its annual Anniversary Sale, with the company celebrating 21 years in business with up to 25% off select brands like Boscia and Bioderma.

During the Anniversary Sale, you can get up to 10, 15, 20 or 25% off products that are part of the promotion with code CELEBRATE. The percentage depends on the product, with prices already marked so you can know the discount. Plus, you can get free shipping during the sale as well.

This time around, Dermstore’s annual Anniversary Sale is earlier this year than last year, when it took place in the middle of the month instead. This year the sale wraps on Aug. 17.

Whether you’ve got a makeup routine you follow everyday or you only throw on a bit of blush occasionally, you know that it’s rare to have big beauty sales (Ulta’s and Sephora’s don’t happen too often). So when you do see one, it’s best to stock up on your favorites.

The best deal we’ve seen? This Sunday Riley travel kit that includes cult-favorite Good Genes and Luna Oil (the full-sizes are also on sale) for $22. We’re calling it a steal for sure.