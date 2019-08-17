HuffPost Finds

The 20 Products To Get During Dermstore's 20th Anniversary Sale

Brands like R+Co, 100% PURE and Smashbox are part of the sale for the first time ever.

Dermstore is having its 20th anniversary sales event, which means you can save up to 25% on select brands from Aug. 17 through Aug. 25 when you use code CELEBRATE at checkout.

That means deep discounts on rarely on-sale skin care, hair care and beauty brands like Sunday Riley, R+Co and Stila. The sale has plenty of editor-recommended favorites worth stocking up on, in addition to many widely beloved brands ― including some that haven’t been part of the sale before (i.e., 100% PURE and Smashbox).

Whether you’re looking to stock up for your skin care routine or want to try something that’s been on your wishlist, now’s the time to get it on a discount.

Below, we’ve rounded up 20 products worth checking out during Dermstore’s 20th Anniversary Sale. Take a look, and if you want more of our editor-sourced products and reviews, sign up for HuffPost’s sales and deals newsletter.

1
Weleda Skin Food Original Ultra-Rich Cream
Dermstore
Hydrate and replenish skin with this body cream. Normally $19, get it 25% off during the Dermstore Sale.
2
Briogeo Don't Despair, Repair! Deep Conditioning Mask
Dermstore
Give your hair a reset after a summer of salt, sand and chlorine. Normally $36, get it 25% off during the Dermstore Sale.
3
Klairs Gentle Black Deep Cleansing Oil
Dermstore
This gentle oil cleanser can remove the most stubborn mascara without irritating eyes. It's the perfect start to a double cleanse. Normally $23, get it 25% off during the Dermstore Sale.
4
boscia Luminizing Black Charcoal Mask
Dermstore
Unclog pores and lift away impurities with this charcoal peel-off mask.Normally $34, get it up to 25% off during the Dermstore Sale.
5
slip pure silk pillowcase
Dermstore
Stop your skin care products from soaking into your pillow while you sleep (and keep your hair frizz-free) with a silk pillowcase.Normally $85, get it 25% off during the Dermstore Sale.
6
Sunday Riley GOOD GENES All-In-One Lactic Acid Treatment
Dermstore
This is the lactic acid treatment that's all over Instagram promising to reveal smoother, clearer skin. Normally $158, get it 25% off during the Dermstore Sale.
7
St. Tropez Self Tan Bronzing Mousse
Dermstore
Just because summer is almost over doesn't mean you need to say goodbye to your tan. Normally $42, get it 25% off during the Dermstore Sale.
8
skyn ICELAND Hydro Cool Firming Eye Gels
Dermstore
Depuff and reduce fine lines with these under-eye patches. Normally $32, get it 25% off during the Dermstore Sale.
9
COSRX Advanced Snail 96 Mucin Power Essence
Soothe and smooth skin with this snail serum. Normally $21, get it up to 25% off during the Dermstore Sale.
10
Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare Alpha Beta Extra Strength Daily Peel - Packettes
Dermstore
Resurface and refine skin with these exfoliating pads. Normally $150, get it 25% off during the Dermstore Sale.
11
Josie Maran 100% Pure Argan Oil Light
Dermstore
This face oil is specifically formulated for sensitive, acne-prone skin. Normally $50, get it 25% off during the Dermstore Sale.
12
deborah lippmann Nail Treatment Hard Rock Hydrating Nail Hardener
Dermstore
Strengthen and repair damaged nails with this protein-packed polish. Normally $20, get it 25% off during the Dermstore Sale.
13
Fur Oil
Dermstore
Whether you spent the summer waxing, shaving or going all-natural for swimsuit season, this oil can help soften hair and stop ingrown hairs. Normally $46, get it up to 25% off during the Dermstore Sale.
14
Jade Roller Beauty Rose Quartz
Probably the prettiest beauty tool out there. Jade-rolling is said to improve circulation and firm facial muscles -- and it's an all-around relaxing activity.Normally $68, get it up to 25% off during the Dermstore Sale.
15
Caudalie Vinoperfect Radiance Serum
Dermstore
Correct dark spots and even out skin tone with this best-selling serum. Normally $79, get it 25% off during the Dermstore Sale.
16
Baby Foot Original Deep Skin Exfoliation for Feet
Dermstore
If a summer of sandals and sweat have left your feet looking sad, it might be time to get Baby Foot. Normally $25, get it up to 25% off during the Dermstore Sale.
17
Joanna Vargas Rejuvenating Serum
Dermstore
This is the serum that Mindy Kaling swears by for having good skin on less sleep. Normally $100, get it 25% off during the Dermstore Sale.
18
GlamGlow THIRSTYMUD Hydrating Treatment
Dermstore
Quench skin with this hydrating mask. Normally $82, get it 25% off during the Dermstore Sale.
19
RevitaLash Advanced Eyelash Conditioner - 3 Month Supply
Dermstore
Did a summer of waterproof mascara steal a few lashes from you? This serum promises thicker, fuller lashes.Normally $98, get it 25% off during the Dermstore Sale.
20
Sol de Janeiro Brazilian Bum Bum Cream
Dermstore
Keep your summer skin glowing and bouncy all year round. Normally $20, get it 25% off during the Dermstore Sale.

MORE FINDS FROM THE DERMSTORE SALE

