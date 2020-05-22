HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.

HuffPost No, that isn't a lash in your eye: Dermstore's really offering up to 20% off select beauty from brands like Sunday Riley and Caudalie.

Memorial Day weekend is here, which means you’re probably ready to slather on the sunscreen for the sunnier days ahead.

Although you might have toned down your skin care routine and thrown your brighter lipsticks into the bottom of your makeup bag over the past few weeks, you may still be looking for beauty and skin care that’ll get you glowing in the summer.

As beauty lovers know all too well, there usually aren’t too many sales on makeup and skin care. Sometimes you just have to wait for the next Sephora sale to drop. This Memorial Day, however, we’ve spotted lots of beauty sales going on already. Sephora has brands like Kiehl’s and Marc Jacobs Beauty for up to 50% off. Ulta is having a “Gorgeous Hair Event,” with up to 50% off select hair care.

And one of the sales we thought you wouldn’t want to miss is from skin care retailer Dermstore, which is offering up to 20% off its best beauty products for the summer. The sale includes brands like Sunday Riley (Good Genes is now $68) and Caudalie (Grape Water is a personal favorite).

The sale works in tiers: You can get 10%, 15% or 20% off with code SUMMER. Lots of the products are better buys now than what they were during Sephora’s Spring Sale, since getting that “Rouge” status for the highest savings isn’t easy.

We took a peek at Dermstore’s sale and found 10 of the top-rated products. Now’s your chance to snag them before the Dermstore sale ends on May 27.

Looking for even more savings? HuffPost Coupons has hundreds of promo codes just in time for Memorial Day weekend.