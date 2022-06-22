Former West Virginia state lawmaker Derrick Evans was sentenced to three months on Wednesday for his part in the U.S. Capitol attack last year.

Evans had livestreamed himself joining the throng of Donald Trump supporters as some individuals smashed their way into the building and then opened the Rotunda doors for the rest of the mob.

Advertisement

He narrated his exploits as he went along, shouting “Trump,” “The door’s cracked,” and “We’re goin’ in!”

“We’re in! Derrick Evans is in the Capitol!” he said once he made it though the doors.

Evans later deleted the video, but it featured prominently in prosecutors’ case against him. After initially pleading not guilty, defending himself by saying he “committed no criminal act,” Evans took a plea deal.

He told Judge Royce C. Lamberth that he accepts responsibility for his actions, seated nearby a large Evans family photo, according to NBC News. Lamberth reportedly wished Evans well, telling him that he considered sentencing Evans to six months behind bars. Evans’ attorney had asked for no jail time.

“I just can’t give you probation in a case like this ... it doesn’t reflect the feeling in the country,” the judge said, according to CBS News reporter Rob Legare.

Advertisement

“I don’t want another riot in the next election,” Lamberth added.

At the time of the riot, the father of four had recently been elected to represent West Virginians in the state’s House of Delegates. Three days later, he was forced to resign.