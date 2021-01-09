POLITICS

West Virginia Lawmaker Who Stormed Capitol Resigns From State Legislature

Derrick Evans, who faces charges for his involvement in Wednesday's insurrectionist attack, has resigned from the West Virginia House of Delegates.

Derrick Evans, a right-wing West Virginia lawmaker who livestreamed himself storming the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, has announced his resignation from the West Virginia House of Delegates, a spokesperson confirmed to WSAZ-TV.

“The past few days have certainly been a difficult time for my family, colleagues and myself, so I feel it’s best at this point to resign my seat in the House and focus on my personal situation and those I love,” Evans said in a statement.

Federal officials have said Evans will face criminal charges for his involvement in Wednesday’s insurrectionist attack.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

testPromoTitleReplace testPromoDekReplace Join HuffPost Today! No thanks.
Senior Reporter, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Donald Trump West Virginia United States Capitol Capitol Riot Derrick Evans