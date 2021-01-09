Derrick Evans, a right-wing West Virginia lawmaker who livestreamed himself storming the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, has announced his resignation from the West Virginia House of Delegates, a spokesperson confirmed to WSAZ-TV.

“The past few days have certainly been a difficult time for my family, colleagues and myself, so I feel it’s best at this point to resign my seat in the House and focus on my personal situation and those I love,” Evans said in a statement.

Federal officials have said Evans will face criminal charges for his involvement in Wednesday’s insurrectionist attack.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

