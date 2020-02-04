This Kansas City Chief may have saved his best play for after the Super Bowl.

In celebration of the team’s first title in 50 years, defensive tackle Derrick Nnadi covered the adoption costs for nearly 100 Kansas City shelter dogs, KC Pet Project announced on Twitter.

Nnadi, who ﻿collected four tackles in the Chiefs’ 31-20 over the San Francisco 49ers, retweeted KC Pet Project and added: “The perfect way to cap off this great season.”

KC Pet Project told ESPN that 20 dogs had found new homes as of early Monday.

The organization called Nnadi’s contribution “an incredibly generous gesture,” adding, “we want to thank Derrick for his support all season long.”

Nnadi had already covered the adoption fee (about $150) for one hard-to-adopt dog after every Chiefs victory this past season, ESPN noted.

The player first became an advocate for shelter dogs after adopting one himself while at Florida State, For the Win reported.

The perfect way to cap off this great season ‼️ https://t.co/k9KSt05gtt — Derrick Nnadi 🇳🇬 (@DerrickNnadi) February 3, 2020