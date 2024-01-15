Rep. Derrick Van Orden (R-Wis.) was mocked on social media Sunday after he told Republicans that Donald Trump would “give you the shirt off his back.”
“They don’t understand that Trump will stand for you in a time of need,” the retired Navy SEAL said in Indianola, Iowa, ahead of the Iowa caucuses.
The former president “will literally give you the shirt off his back,” he continued. “And he loves his country and his family more than you’ll ever know.”
Former MSNBC anchor Mehdi Hasan summed up many people’s feelings about the comment, writing simply on X (formerly Twitter), “Ahahahahahahahahahahahahahahaha.”
Trump is hardly famed for his benevolence ― unless it serves to profit him.
The four-times-indicted ex-POTUS is actually offering supporters pieces of the suit he wore while being arrested on election subversion charges in Georgia last year, but only if they buy 47 of his latest trading cards at $99 each.
Trump-endorsed Van Orden has previously garnered bad press for screaming at Senate pages and over a passage in his 2015 book which detailed shocking two women with a lieutenant’s swollen genitals.