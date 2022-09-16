Safety Derwin James of the Los Angeles Chargers body-slammed tight end Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs on Thursday in a move that reminded viewers of a WWE “spinebuster.”

The Chiefs won the matchup of AFC West rivals 27-24 on “Thursday Night Football,” but James won the moment.

In slow motion it’s even more brutal.

Derwin James just went WWE on Travis Kelce. Mercy. 😂pic.twitter.com/a0w8YZ6xB8 — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) September 16, 2022

During the third quarter, the 6-foot-5-inch, 250-pound Kelce appeared headed for a touchdown when the 6-foot-2-inch, 215-pound James lifted the ball carrier off his feet and plowed him into the turf on his back. Kelce was hit with such impact that the ball jarred loose but was not ruled a fumble.

Many on Twitter thought the tackle was reminiscent of pro wrestling and the dreaded spinebuster move. WWE star Hulk Hogan came up in the conversation as well.

Derwin James goes to tackle Travis Kelce…. pic.twitter.com/KKoXYICoBs — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) September 16, 2022

Derwin James pulled out the WWE move on Travis Kelce

pic.twitter.com/Kl1JqLQpQK — Bet The Pigskin (@betthepigskin) September 16, 2022

