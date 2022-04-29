DeSantis' Bonkers Claim About Cartoons Has Twitter Destroying Him With Acme Dynamite

Twitter users want Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) to know that his latest argument against Disney stinks as much as Pepé Le Pew.

While campaigning for Nevada GOP Senate candidate Adam Laxalt in Las Vegas on Wednesday, DeSantis once again criticized Disney. The company, which is one of Florida’s largest employers, has denounced DeSantis’ so-called “Don’t Say Gay” law that prohibits certain discussions of sexual orientation or gender identity in the state’s public schools.

“One of the things that really bugged me were these videos with all these people that are high up at Disney talking about how [it] was their intention to inject sexuality into the programming for these very young kids,” DeSantis said at the rally.

The governor was seemingly referring to Karey Burke, a Disney executive who said she has two queer children and supports featuring “many, many” LGBTQ characters in future projects.

“When we were young, you could watch cartoons without having to worry,” DeSantis said. “Now parents have to sit there and worry about, ‘What are they trying to inject in?’ ‘What type of ideology are they trying to pursue?’ And that is wrong.’”

— Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) again baselessly claims Disney is injecting sexuality into cartoons while stumping for Nevada Senate candidate Adam Laxalt pic.twitter.com/7FrKGGjzLT — The Recount (@therecount) April 28, 2022

Once a video of DeSantis’ comments made it on to Twitter, many users were reminded of cartoons of yore — especially the hijinks of one of the world’s most popular animated characters, Bugs Bunny, who appeared in Warner Bros. cartoons as early as 1938. To see Twitter users attack DeSantis’ argument like the Road Runner attacked Wile E. Coyote, keep scrolling.

bro bugs bunny literally shot and killed a man because he was coughing during his piano recital. and it was hilarious. it's gonna be ok https://t.co/UprqSthK8q pic.twitter.com/GgFWIYvS44 — manny (@mannyfidel) April 28, 2022

I am once again here to remind you that one of the most famous Looney Tunes episodes involves Bugs Bunny tarting up, riding around on a thicc ass horse, and giving Elmer Fudd the weirdest boner of his life. https://t.co/wacqpEAzrA — 🥊 Legitimate Political Discourse Johnny Danger🥊 (@K_NoiseWaterMD) April 29, 2022

I'll just leave these reminders of Bugs Bunny for anyone that wants to wax on about "old cartoons that weren't indoctrinating our kids". pic.twitter.com/iXrNeXcxei — ASingleVoice (@MySingleVoice) April 29, 2022

“When we were younger, we watched cartoons about a French skunk who raped female cats which was totally fine because he was heterosexual.” https://t.co/My0AW23nWN — The Volatile Mermaid (@OhNoSheTwitnt) April 29, 2022

Bugs Bunny regularly cross-dressed and male characters tried to fuck him https://t.co/Dfdz94fyNH — DogDadBod, Tarnished (@DogsDadBod) April 28, 2022

1940s:

Bugs Bunny kills a guy for coughing during his piano recital.

Pepe Le Pew commits sexual assault every hour.

Black Crows reinforce drunk, lazy, stupid stereotypes.



2020s:

Frozen princess *might* have a girlfriend.



Conservatives: CARTOONS ARE SO UNWHOLESOME THESE DAYS!!! — Matthew1701 (@Matthew_NCC1701) April 29, 2022

Bugs Bunny is a cross dressing bisexual whose main enemy was a conservative from Texas and literally once cut the state of Florida off of the United States with a saw. https://t.co/pBbOJ4bnq8 — John-Michael Bond (@BondJohnBond) April 29, 2022

I just want to remind everyone that Bugs Bunny was not the only Looney Tunes character to cross-dress or participate in gay weddings, though he was usually involved in some capacity. pic.twitter.com/I3EH9SqlEn — Katie Boundary (@KatieBoundary1) April 29, 2022

The first Disney princess film ever featured a passed out girl who maybe was dead being kissed without consent while unconscious by a dude she’d never met, but okay https://t.co/tK6Pww62o5 pic.twitter.com/dmHIeKyJ0L — Amanda Deibert🏳️‍🌈🌻🌻 (@amandadeibert) April 28, 2022

One time the Animaniacs did a Poirot parody where Yakko says to "dust for prints;" Dot returns carrying Prince and Yakko says "no, FINGER prints," to which Prince raises an eyebrow and Dot says "I don't think so."https://t.co/2pXW5K0RjV — Zack Budryk (@BudrykZack) April 29, 2022

bugs bunny walked so spongebob could run

fight me, ron desantis pic.twitter.com/HBTATrS6Sm — iJel0e | Reciz (@forkmuffin) April 29, 2022