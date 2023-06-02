DeSantis Dodges Question On How To Say His Last Name

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, the major challenger to former President Donald Trump for the 2024 GOP presidential nomination, seems to have no preference between “Deh-Santis” and “Dee-Santis” when it comes to pronouncing his last name. Or if he does, he won’t say. JOSEPH PREZIOSO via Getty Images

But the question Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, making his first trip to New Hampshire as a candidate for the GOP nomination, opted to dodge during an interview with Fox News on Tuesday may be even simpler: How do you pronounce your last name?

“It’s ridiculous, these stupid things,” DeSantis said. “Listen, the way to pronounce my last name: Winner.”

2024 Watch: As someone with a long last name that at times is mispronounced, I asked @RonDeSantis to clarify how to pronounce his last name. His answer in a @FoxNews intv: "Listen, the way to pronounce my last name – winner" https://t.co/OZqnsMejNs #2024Election #FITN #FoxNews pic.twitter.com/0W1tUyGOYS — Paul Steinhauser (@steinhauserNH1) June 2, 2023

Fox News’ question was prompted by a report on Thursday morning in Axios about DeSantis’ campaign declining to specify whether to say the governor’s last name as “Dee-Santis” or “Deh-Santis.” In television ads and other appearances over the years, the governor has used both pronunciations.

The question has dogged DeSantis, who is of Italian descent, over the years. In September 2018, a TV station in Jacksonville reported on voters’ confusion over how to pronounce the then-gubernatorial candidate’s last name. At the time, his campaign said DeSantis prefers “Dee-Santis.”

