DeSantis Interview Gets Glitchy For Second Straight Day On Campaign Trail

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis couldn’t make it a day on the campaign trail without technical hiccups as his prime-time Newsmax interview froze up on Thursday night.

The moment arrives after DeSantis’ Twitter Space conversation with David Sacks and Elon Musk came face to face with glitches as he struggled to announce his 2024 presidential campaign.

Viewers Thursday saw the governor, along with Newsmax’s Eric Bolling, freeze up on at least two occasions as he railed about the NAACP in the wake of their warning about his “openly hostile” state.

“If you’re in Chicago or you’re in Baltimore, these kids have a better chance of getting shot than getting a decent education,” said DeSantis before he and Bolling appeared motionless on screen for nearly 20 seconds.

Newsmax later published a YouTube video of the interview in which it replaced the frozen visuals with an animated press release graphic they aired seconds earlier, except the network slowed the animation down to patch up the blunders.

The glitches weren’t the only head-scratching instances from DeSantis’ Newsmax interview. The Republican candidate declared that he’s been “bold colors” and not a “pale pastel” in terms of his political influence on Florida.

The latest tech fumble on the governor’s road to 2024 comes after President Joe Biden, former President Donald Trump and others mocked the Twitter campaign rollout that Fox News dubbed “Amateur Hour” on its website.

Twitter users had fun with the latest glitch-ridden interview from the DeSantis campaign and joked that it was “possible a bear was walking by and they got really still.”

Freeze frame!! 🤣😆 — Elizabeth Kim (Liz, Lizzy or 김혜성) 💫 (@zen4ever2us) May 26, 2023

At least the audio kept working this time https://t.co/HUShOghmE8 — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) May 26, 2023

