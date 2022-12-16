What's Hot

5 Louisiana Officers Charged Over Deadly Arrest Of Black Motorist Ronald Greene

Twitter Suddenly Suspends Journalists Who Wrote About Elon Musk

Oregon Judge Halts Voter-Approved Ban On High-Capacity Gun Magazines

41 House Democrats Introduce Bill To Bar 'Insurrectionist' Trump From Presidency

Brendan Fraser Names The Late Yankees Icon Who Yelled Expletives On His Film Set

Seth Meyers: Trump's New Grift 'So Much More Pathetic' Than Anyone Imagined

Jimmy Kimmel Calls Out Terrible Timing Of Trump's 'Imaginary Baseball Card' Launch

Elon Musk's Twitter Suspends Account Of Rival Mastodon Platform

Sam Worthington Reveals The 2 Major Roles He Almost Landed Outside 'Avatar'

Margot Robbie's Childhood Prank On Her Babysitter Is Devil-Child Stuff

Rep. Kinzinger Slams GOP For Sheltering 'The Racist' In Explosive House Farewell

Trump's Immigrant Crackdown Leaves Critical Shortage Of Workers In U.S.

Politics
FloridaAbortionroe v wadeRon DeSantis

DeSantis Hints At Support For 6-Week Abortion Ban In Florida

Many abortion opponents in Florida want DeSantis to go further than the current 15-week abortion ban with no exceptions for rape or incest.
Alanna Vagianos

Senior Gender Reporter, HuffPost

|

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) remains vague about his stance on further restricting abortion in the state, but he recently hinted he would support a six-week abortion ban.

During a Thursday press conference following a special legislative session on Hurricane Ian relief, DeSantis was asked whether he is going to “take the lead” on a “heartbeat bill” in Florida. Heartbeat bills refer to abortion bans around the six-week point, when fetal cardiac activity is usually detected.

“I’m willing to sign great life legislation. That’s what I’ve always said I would do,” DeSantis responded without going into more detail.

Florida currently has a 15-week abortion ban in effect, which DeSantis and other Republicans pushed through the legislature earlier this year. What was initially seen as a big accomplishment for abortion opponents in the state is now a reminder that DeSantis hasn’t gone far enough in restricting abortion care since the Supreme Court overturned federal abortion protections this summer.

“I’m willing to sign great life legislation," DeSantis said during a Thursday evening press conference.
“I’m willing to sign great life legislation," DeSantis said during a Thursday evening press conference.
via Associated Press

Over a dozen states have implemented severe restrictions or near-total bans on abortion since Roe v. Wade fell — and many anti-choice groups in Florida want to see similarly extreme legislation enacted in their home state.

“The 15-week abortion ban does not go far enough,” Andrew Shirvell, founder of Florida Voice for the Unborn, told HuffPost earlier this month. “We’d like a complete abortion ban in the state of Florida — similar to what Texas and Oklahoma, and several other red states have enacted … We would like Florida to follow her sister red states in completely prohibiting abortion.”

With a Republican supermajority in both chambers and a vocal anti-choice leader in DeSantis, it would be extremely easy to enact harsher abortion restrictions in Florida. But DeSantis’ expected 2024 presidential run is likely the reason for his inaction. On a national level, a six-week or near-total abortion ban may make him too extreme for many voters. But DeSantis will likely face a crowded far-right Republican primary pool, including former President Donald Trump — and he’ll need a more extreme ban on his track record to even compete.

Several Florida Democrats told HuffPost earlier this month that they expect DeSantis will definitely support more restrictions, it’s just a matter of when. Florida Senate President Kathleen Passidomo and House Speaker Paul Renner have said they’d like to further restrict abortion. Passidomo recently mentioned the possibility of a 12-week ban that would include exceptions for rape and incest survivors, which the current 15-week ban does not include.

Go To Homepage

Before You Go

Alanna Vagianos - Senior Gender Reporter, HuffPost

Senior Gender Reporter, HuffPost

Popular in the Community